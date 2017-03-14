Wingo man arrested on burglary charge

A Wingo man was arrested on a burglary charge.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says around 3:10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Lowes/Fancy Farm area.



The woman who called said she and her husband awoke in the middle of the night to find a man they did not know standing in their bedroom.



The husband was able to remove the man from their home while the wife called 911.



She was able to give a description of the man who was identified as 31-year-old Jerry Tynes of Wingo.



Tynes was arrested and charged with burglary 2nd degree. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.