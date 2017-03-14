Six things to know - 3/14/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A new advertising campaign hopes to help human trafficking victims get the help they need. Twenty digital billboards across Chicago and at O'Hare International Airport will list information for victims and for people to learn more about human trafficking. 198 human trafficking cases were reported in 2016.



A reminder you can learn more about plans to renovate the Franklin County, Illinois courthouse. The proposed tax will be on the April 4th ballot. Tonight's meeting is happening at the six mile township building in Zeigler starting at 6:00 p.m.



President Trump will hold a rally in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday. He'll be speaking at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Trump is also scheduled to hold a rally in Nashville, Tennessee tomorrow.



More help for the wildfire victims in east Tennessee. State lawmakers advanced a bill to let local governments go on private property to clean up debris at the owner's request. Another bill headed to the governor's desk lets local government offer tax relief on property damaged from the wildfires.



A powerful nor'easter could bring as much as 20 inches of snow to the mid-Atlantic and northeast today. States of emergency are in place in several states. Amtrak has canceled or modified service along the northeast and more than 5,000 flights are canceled.



34 vehicles were involved in two different crashes on Chicago's expressway. Illinois State Police say seven people suffered non-life threatening injuries. The winter weather is believed to have played a part in the crashes.