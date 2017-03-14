Several firearms stolen from Sikeston business

Police are investigating a burglary from a Sikeston business.



Around midnight on Monday, March 13, Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers responded to an alarm at Re-Armm Inc. on South Main Street.



Officers say suspects forced their way into the business, broke a firearm display case, and stole several firearms.



The suspects were gone by the time police arrived.



An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711.