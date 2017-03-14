Kentucky governor would not veto nuclear bill

Kentucky's Republican governor says he will not veto a bill that would lift the state's decades-old ban on nuclear power.



Matt Bevin told WKRC radio in Cincinnati he supports the proposal because it "opens possibilities to us." He said he does not think nuclear power would replace coal as the state's dominant source of energy.



Just three years ago, coal-fired power plants provided 93 percent of the state's electricity. Today, that has fallen to 83 percent, according to the Kentucky Coal Association. Older plants are being shut down and replaced by natural gas.



Bevin says he knows of no plans to build a nuclear power plant in Kentucky, adding "it is hard to predict the future."