Trump likely to revisit Andrew Jackson legacy in Nashville

Donald Trump hung a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office and has likened his new administration to that of the snowy-haired man pictured on the $20 bill.



Trump is likely to revisit Jackson's legacy Wednesday when he lays a wreath at Jackson's tomb at his historic home in Nashville known as the Hermitage. The president also plans to speak at a Nashville rally to replace former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.



Jon Meacham is a top Jackson biographer. He says the comparison of the 45th president with the seventh offers Trump an example of "an unconventional presidency trying to accomplish big things."



Trump has echoed Jackson's outsider message to rural America by pledging to be a voice for "forgotten men and women."

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says she will attend the event at the Hermitage with Trump, but won't attend his rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday evening.



The mayor's office says the Andrew Jackson Foundation invited her to attend the Hermitage event Wednesday afternoon commemorating Jackson's 250th birthday. Tennessee legislative leaders say all state lawmakers have been invited to the Hermitage event.



The mayor's office says Barry has not received an invitation from the White House to greet Trump at the airport.