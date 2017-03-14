Kentucky bill aims to ease access to experimental drugs

Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill aimed at making it easier for terminally ill patients to obtain experimental treatments.



The bill cleared the House on an 87-7 vote Tuesday and goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.



The so-called "Right to Try" bill would apply to drugs that successfully completed the first phase of clinical trials but have not yet been approved for general use by federal regulators.



Supporters say it can take years for drugs to complete those trials - time that many terminally ill patients don't have.



The measure - Senate Bill 21 - includes protections for doctors and other health providers if they recommend such treatments.



Supporters say that at the start of the year, 33 other states had already enacted similar laws.

