Two Rivers Fisheries Asian carp plant expanding operations

Two Rivers Fisheries in Wickliffe, Kentucky, is expanding. The plant doubled production in the past year, processing more than 4 million Asian carp to ship the fillets overseas. Now, it's adding another branch.

The fish come off the water and land at the plant. Jim Burns, one of the supervisors, was gutting the Asian carp Tuesday. “At first it was an adjustment, but once I got my sea legs, yeah running the band saw cutting fish all those things," he said.

The money is in the meat. The rest is put in bins.

For years, they've been throwing away fish waste. Now they'll turn it into organic fertilizer.

Operations manager Jeff Smith said that is why the plant is expanding operations. The fishery will need more carp —between 1,200 to 1,500 more pounds of carp per hour. He said more carp means more jobs. “It means jobs for this area. That's my number one concern," he said.

Smith said the company plans to hire more commercial fishermen to the team, more people to break down the fish, and more people to work in the fertilizer part of the plant. “This business is growing. We're not going anywhere. We're going to be here," he said.

Burns said it's not a bad job to have, and he'd love more people to work there.

The company plans to hire at least 10 more people this summer.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Fisheries biologist Jessica Morris said the three fish processing plants in our area can process more than 17 million pounds of fish. Fishermen only removed 2.3 million pounds of carp from Kentucky waters last year. Morris said with Two Rivers Fisheries expanding, it could help reduce carp numbers even further.



“They are asking the commercial fishermen to fish specifically for the Asian carp, and that's giving them the incentive to remove them from the waters," Morris said. "Without an industry like that providing that incentive, there wouldn’t be very much removal of Asian carp.”

Morris said commercial fishing has increased every year. It's unknown how much that has decreased the carp population.