Kentucky zoning bill would exempt landfills, not churches

Kentuckians could have to post a bond of up to $250,000 in order to appeal a zoning decision under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.



House Bill 72 would require a judge to set an appeal bond if the opposing party requests it. The bond would be up to $250,000 if the judge deems the appeal to be frivolous or $100,000 if the judge rules the appeal has merit.



A version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives would have exempted churches from paying the bond. The Senate, however, removed that exemption and replaced it with an exemption for people challenging the creation, operation or expansion of a landfill.



The bill narrowly passed the Senate with an 18-16 vote. It now goes back to the House to consider the changes.