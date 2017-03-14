Lawmaker says 'neighborhood schools' bill dead

One of the top Republicans in the state Senate says a bill that would let students attend the school closest to their home will not pass this year.



Senate Republican Caucus chairman Dan Seum said lawmakers did not have enough time to pass House Bill 151. But he said the bill would return next year, vowing to hold hearings on it over the summer so lawmakers could consider it for the 2018 legislative session.



Opponents said the bill would have effectively ended the busing system for Jefferson County Public Schools, designed to integrate the state's largest school district. The school board publicly opposed the bill.



Seum said the busing program placed hardships on families and said it did not improve the district's performance.