Father charged, son hospitalized in Ballard County shooting

The Ballard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident Tuesday that investigators say involved a father and son.

Ballard County Sheriff Carey Batts tells us Ricky Dean Dennis Jr. was taken to Lourdes hospital in Paducah, and will likely be released Tuesday night.

Batts says the man's father, Ricky Dean Dennis Sr., shot him with a .22 caliber rifle after the two got into a fight in Wickliffe.

Dennis Sr. was charged with attempted murder, first degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was jailed in the Ballard County Jail.