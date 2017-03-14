Local agency collecting shoes to fund veteran service dogs and spay, neuter programs

A local nonprofit agency for animal welfare in west Kentucky is collecting shoes to raise money for two programs —one two benefit dogs and the other to connect furry friends with veterans.

Missing Bella Rescue says starting on Wednesday, March 15, it will hold a shoe drive to raise money for Dylan's Dawgz Low Cost Spay and Neuter Program and Missing Bella's Service Dog for a Veteran Program via This Able Veteran. The fundraiser will run through April 12.

The nonprofit says it will earn money for the programs based on the total weight of shoes collected. It says another organization, Funds2Orgs, will buy all the donated used or new shoes. Funds2Orgs will distribute the shoes to people in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and others in Central America and Africa, so they can start and grow businesses, selling the shoes to feed, clothe and house their families.

You can donate gently used or new shoes at at drop-off locations in McCracken County listed on the flyer we have included below this story.

