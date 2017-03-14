Fulton County Detention Center rebuilds after storm rips off roof

Parts of the detention center's roof were torn apart by the tornado.

Parts of the Fulton County Detention Center's roof were torn off by the storm.

Snow and rain have been delaying cleanup efforts in Fulton County. Belfor contractors are working on the Fulton County Detention Center since midnight on Friday.

After the storm made their cells unlivable, 80 Fulton County inmates were transported to the Hickman County Detention Center. A local state of emergency was declared in Fulton County.

Michael Loftus, a contractor with Belfor, took us inside the detention center's roof. Light shined through places where roof should be.

During that tornado, pieces of the detention center's roof flew off, and now share a spot with the cemetery.

"It took the roof off of three or four sections of the building," Loftus said. "So, we're having to put framework back up, put plywood down, and tarp these things."

Loftus said the snow pushed their progress back. "When it melted, it was going to run right through the roof. So, I had a whole crew of guys shoveling snow off the roof," he explained.

He says he's using humidifiers to get rid of the moisture. Loftus says when he first got to the site, it looked a lot different.

"Like a bomb went off," Loftus said.

He said they'll be done with that step by the end of the week, and then someone will put on a new roof.