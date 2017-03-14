Area wineries worry cold weather could hurt grape crops

The grapes grown in southern Illinois for locally made wines are at risk as cold weather continues in the area, with six days of below-freezing temperatures so far this month.

Some wineries along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail are concerned about the impact the fluctuating temperatures will have on this year’s grape crop.

Cellar master and vineyard operator Kaleb Wilson is keeping a close eye on the vines at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda, Illinois. Wilson said the buds are well ahead of schedule from the warm February, and an 18 degree low expected overnight Tuesday could cause them serious damage.

"We're slightly worried. Primary bud death can result in about a 50 percent loss in our crop for any given year," said Wilson.

Wilson said the vines don't look normal for this time of year, with swollen buds ready for the growing season. If those buds hydrate once it gets cold, the problem will only worsen.

"The freeze will end up damaging the cells within the bud, which will then in turn kill that primary bud," Wilson said.

Winery owners along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail echoed that same concern for grapes. Alto Vineyards representatives said their growers worry the cold could devastate their grapes, though they won’t know how bad the damage is until the weather warms up.

By doing what's called rough pruning, Wilson said they hope to buy themselves an extra two weeks. They're hopeful that by then the weather will have warmed up, and they can save some of the primary buds the cold would have otherwise killed off.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to recover at least some percentage — 25, 30, 45 percent — of our primary crop," Wilson said. By sacrificing some buds with different pruning strategies, Wilson said he hopes they can save most of the primary bud crops. He said, for now, all they can do is wait for a warm up they hope comes soon.

Once the weather warms to consistent low temperatures in the 40s or higher, the buds are expected to bloom. From there, wineries will be able to better spot and survey damage from the cold.