WKCTC among 10 finalists for Aspen Prize

Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, (back row, second from left) stand with the presidents of the other nine community college finalists for the Aspen Prize

Representatives with West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah attended the 2017 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence ceremony Tuesday in Washington, D.C. WKCTC was among the 10 finalists for the award given by the Aspen Institute

Lake Area Technical Institute in South Dakota is the 2017 winner of the prize.

WKCTC was previously named a finalist with distinction in 2011 and 2015, and it has made the top 10 finalists list every year the prize has been awarded: 2011, 2013, 2015.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Dr. Anton Reece attended Tuesday's award presentation, and said he was excited to be included as a finalist.

"It's an incredible testament that in Paducah, Kentucky, that the fuel for our success is a combination of our outstanding faculty, staff, students and absolutely our community support." Reece said.

"We are very fortunate to have been recognized four times," he said.

The prize focuses on student learning, certificate and degree completion, employment earnings for graduates, and access and success for minority and low income students.

"We are incredibly pleased of our recognition and to stand on a national stage validates what we know, that we are number one in our hearts, but we know we are part of the best, " Reece said.

"What we do at WKCTC reminds us the unique role that the community ant technical college plays. It's to be able to really provide. We're an open institution, so we provide opportunity for students on a full range, from the traditional age to the non-traditional students, who, due to life circumstances or challenges have an opportunity to come through our process, really relive and create new dreams and legacies," he said.