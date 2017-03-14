Bill raises amount people can give to campaigns

Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature has wrapped up work on a bill that would double how much money people can donate to political campaigns.



The bill cleared the House on a 52-43 vote Tuesday evening. The measure now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.



Senate Bill 75 would increase the maximum individual campaign contribution to $2,000 from $1,000. Similar proposals passed the state Senate before, but died in the Democratic-controlled House. But this year, Republicans control both chambers.



It would allow candidates to accept individual anonymous donations of up to $100 instead of $50 and let candidates accept a total of $2,000 in anonymous donations for one election cycle. The current limit is $1,000.