Kentucky man charged in death of man found in toolbox

A central Kentucky man has been arrested in the death of a 29-year-old man whose body was found inside a toolbox floating in a creek last year.



Kentucky State Police said 48-year-old William E. Howard of Falls of Rough was charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence and arrested Tuesday in Brandenburg.



The case involves the death of Tromain Mackall of Ohio County, whose disappearance was reported to authorities on July 25. His body was found inside a toolbox floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.



Howard was being held at the Daviess County Jail in Owensboro. Jail records didn't indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on the case.