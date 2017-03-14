Nuclear moratorium likely to come to vote Wednesday in Kentucky

Kentucky is on the brink of becoming the 31st state in the U.S. to allow nuclear power facilities. If the Leeper Act passes the Kentucky House of Representative, it could bring a small nuclear reactor to Paducah, and with it, jobs.

Reps. Steven Rudy, R-District 1, and Gerald Watkins, D-District 3, predict the House will vote on it on Wednesday. Gov. Matt Bevin has already said he’ll sign it into law.

Sandra Wilson with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has been pushing for the nuclear moratorium to be lifted, but she isn’t celebrating yet. “We're just still waiting to make sure it gets called on the House floor tomorrow. We anticipate if it is called on the House floor, it will pass,” Wilson said.

Lifting the moratorium has been a tough-fought battle. It has passed the Senate under McCracken County Judge Executive Bob Leeper a couple of times, but it always failed when it got to the House.

Wilson says the chamber sees lifting the moratorium is as economic development. “It would be way down the road before anything would be built here, but at the same time we want to be ready. We've got to plan decades ahead, and if we're not planning now it just puts us further behind.”

One Local 6 viewer posed the question: “Why build a nuclear facility on the New Madrid Earthquake Zone?" State Senator Danny Carroll says that factor would be considered by a future development. He says technology would play a big part in that decision.