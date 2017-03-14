Section of KY 123 closed after storms back open to traffic - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Section of KY 123 closed after storms back open to traffic

By Staff report
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY -

A section of state road in Hickman County, Kentucky, has reopened to traffic Tuesday after it closed due to water over the road last week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said KY 123 was closed Friday from the 14 to 16 mile markers because of high water. 

On Tuesday, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd said that section of road has reopened after water dropped off of the highway. 

