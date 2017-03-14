Titans agree to deal with D-lineman Sylvester Williams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a deal with defensive lineman Sylvester Williams pending a physical.



The Titans announced the deal Tuesday, though terms of the deal were not released.



General manager Jon Robinson says he worked out Williams before the 2013 NFL draft when Williams was selected by Denver at No. 28 overall that year.



The 6-foot-2, 313-pound Williams started 48 of his 60 games in Denver with 93 tackles, 5 ½ sacks and 17 tackles for loss. During his tenure, the Broncos ranked in the top four in the NFL in overall yards allowed in each of the last three seasons. He also has played in seven playoff games, including going 1-1 in the Super Bowl.



Williams started every game of his two seasons at North Carolina.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)