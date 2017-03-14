Western Kentucky schedules 2022 road game at Auburn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky has scheduled a 2022 road game at Auburn, just the program's third meeting against the Southeastern Conference school but the first since becoming an FBS member.



Tuesday's announcement of the single game with the Tigers means the Hilltoppers will play an opponent from the SEC, Big Ten or Atlantic Coast conferences for each of the next six years. WKU's upcoming schedules include non-conference matchups with Louisville, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt - which it has split with the past two seasons.



Athletic director Todd Stewart said Tuesday in a release that the program's goal is scheduling appealing regional opponents that allows fans to travel "and see us compete against the best competition in the country."



WKU is 0-2 against Auburn and last played the Tigers in 2005.

