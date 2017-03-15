Police officers receive honor for life saving actions

On February 8th, Brian Whitecotton was working on his truck when it suddenly fell on top of him, trapping him beneath it. His wife says the family quickly jumped into action.

"I was just screaming and my neighbors came and helped me with the kids and called 911 and one of my daughters emptied my purse trying to call 911 you know just thinking fast," said Kelly Whitecotton.

When the three officers arrived they had to quickly formulate a plan to safely remove the truck from his body. One officer recalled how the truck was so heavy he didn't even feel it move.

"Me and officer Dobbins grabbed the fender and Morgan here grabbed the rear bumper. And 1-2-3 picked it up they slid the ramp underneath the car. I didn't feel it hardly move but it must have because they couldn't get the ramp underneath it before," said Carterville Police Officer Ryan Prather.

Once they were able to get the truck off of him, Brian was rushed to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He suffered 6 fractured ribs and had to be put on a ventilator. Currently, he is out of the hospital and on his way to recovery. He said he is thankful to the officers for saving his life.

"I am very grateful if not for them I don't know how it would have turned out," said Brian Whitecotton.

After being honored in front of the city council and their families the officers said that it was all in a days work.

"It feels good to be honored but this is kind of one of those things that you know this call could have been any other call you know we go handle it and you go on with it," said Carterville Police Officer Travis Morgan.

Officer Sean Dobbins was honored at the Village of Crainville City Council meeting.