AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas

COLUMBIA, TN -

An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for a missing teenager.

15-year-old Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas of Columbia, Tennessee was last seen on Monday, March 13.

She may be with 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

Both may be traveling in a 2015 silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plates 976ZPT.

Mary was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She is 5'5", 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you see them, you are asked to call 911.

