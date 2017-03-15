Six things to know - 3/15/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The victims of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida are getting more than $8 million today. Money is being given by the Justice Department for their pain and suffering.



President Donald Trump paid $38 million in federal income tax in 2005. According to the return, Trump is reported to have made $150 million that year. The two pages come from a part of the return that does not break down President Trump's sources of income.



The Kentucky House will vote on the so called "Leeper Bill" today. It is named after McCracken County Judge Executive Bob Leeper and aims to make Kentucky the 31st state to allow nuclear power facilities. It could potentially bring a small reactor to Paducah and jobs along with it.



President Donald Trump is expected to announce today plans to re-examine federal requirements that regulate the fuel efficiency of new cars and trucks. Trump will make the announcement during a trip to Detroit.



The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting today. Economists expect that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. It would be only the Fed's third rate hike in a decade, and analysts say it's already priced into financial markets.



A Malaysian official says police were able to confirm the identity of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month at Kuala Lumpur's airport, using a DNA sample from one of his children. Authorities said Kim was killed Feb. 13 when two women smeared his face with the nerve agent VX in an airport terminal.