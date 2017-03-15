ICYMI: Mid-Continent University

Mid-Continent University shut its campus doors in June of 2014, but the story of the school is still evolving. Here is what you may of missed since then.



Mid-Continent University working to collect student tuition - Soon after the doors shut to students, the university began trying to collect on $11.7 million it said former students owed. At the same time the school began the process of filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



Descent into bankruptcy: Mid-Continent University - Two years later, the university was still in bankruptcy court. Much of that was focused on having students pay back loans, working with the Department of Education, and selling the university.



Former Mid-Continent University Campus one step closer to becoming tech park - Work then began to turn the university into a technology park. West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) bought the property in December 2016. The Mayfield-based company says it has the potential to create more than 600 high-paying jobs and 200 indirect jobs.



