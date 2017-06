The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a M 3.4 earthquake just before noon on Wednesday. They say the epicenter was about 5.5 miles west of Bardwell, KY. That's in the Mississippi River.

We've gotten several calls from viewers there saying they felt the ground shake. If you have any damage, you're asked to call the Carlisle County emergency management director, Josh Glover. His number is 270-628-0147.



