KY bill would boost background checks of caregivers

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general temporarily delayed another legal showdown with Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday, but warned that he'll take the Republican governor to court a fourth time if...More
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is among the governors meeting with President Donald Trump.More
A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
A startling new report finds detectable levels of lead in baby food.More
Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids Count data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.More
Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
