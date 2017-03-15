KY bill would boost background checks of caregivers

Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would close gaps in checking the backgrounds of people who work with children in schools and camps and as babysitters.



The House sent Senate Bill 236 to Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday.



The measure would allow parents to request background checks of people they employ as babysitters or nannies. It also would require youth camps that receive taxpayer funding to conduct criminal background checks of prospective employees or volunteers.



It applies to schools by expanding the requirement of criminal background checks to include public school staff and contractors working on school grounds during school hours.