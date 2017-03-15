Charter schools bill to get KY Senate vote Wednesday

Kentucky could become the 44th state to allow charter schools under a bill that is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate.



House bill 520 would let people ask a local school board for permission to start a charter school. If the school board denies the request, people could appeal to the state Board of Education, which is appointed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. The mayors of Lexington and Louisville could also authorize charter schools.



The bill has already passed the House. The Senate is scheduled to make some changes to it on Wednesday, including tightening rules for converting traditional public schools to charter schools. The House of Representatives would have to agree to any changes.



Bevin supports the bill. The Kentucky Education Association opposes it.