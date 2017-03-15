Leeper Act to end Kentucky's nuclear moratorium passes the House

A bill that would lift Kentucky's nuclear moratorium passed the state House on Wednesday. It now goes to before Gov. Matt Bevin.

The bill passed in the House 65 to 28. It previously passed in the Senate. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has been following the bill closely. On Tuesday, Chamber President Sandra Wilson told us the chamber has been pushing for the bill to pass, because it views the legislation as important for economic development.

Bevin has said that if the bill passes the legislature, he will sign it into law.

The bill is known as the Leeper Act, after former senator and current McCracken County Judge Executive Bob Leeper, who tried to pass the bill in previous legislative sessions.