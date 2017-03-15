Baptist Health job cuts to affect 30 Paducah employees

Baptist Health announced Wednesday it plans to reduce staff across its eight-market system, affecting 288 employees, or 1 percent of its total workforce.

The news came in an announcement from the health care company's headquarters in Louisville. The company serves seven markets in Kentucky and one in southern Indiana.

The 288 number includes 149 employees at Baptist Health's System Services in the company's corporate headquarters, and Baptist Health says those people are primarily in administrative roles in Louisville.

The company's hospital in Paducah announced later Wednesday afternoon that 30 of it's employees will be affected.

Baptist Health says employees affected will be offered severance and help finding new jobs if they can't fill other positions within the Baptist Health system.

Here is the full statement from Baptist Health Paduach: