Man charged in multiple McCracken County vending machine thefts

A Gilbertsville man has bee arrested after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says he put on a mask and broke into four vending machines across the county.

The sheriff's department says most of the break-ins happened in January, and some of the locations with video surveillance showed someone in a mask using a drill and slide hammer to get through the machines' locks.

Detectives identified the masked man as 27-year-old Johnny Hall, according to the sheriff's department, and he may face charges in other jurisdictions for other break-ins.

Hall is currently jailed in the Ballard County Jail.

In McCracken County, Hall has been charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500 and four counts of second degree criminal mischief.