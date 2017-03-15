Man charged in multiple McCracken County vending machine thefts - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Man charged in multiple McCracken County vending machine thefts

By Staff report
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A Gilbertsville man has bee arrested after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says he put on a mask and broke into four vending machines across the county. 

The sheriff's department says most of the break-ins happened in January, and some of the locations with video surveillance showed someone in a mask using a drill and slide hammer to get through the machines' locks. 

Detectives identified the masked man as 27-year-old Johnny Hall, according to the sheriff's department, and he may face charges in other jurisdictions for other break-ins. 

Hall is currently jailed in the Ballard County Jail. 

In McCracken County, Hall has been charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500 and four counts of second degree criminal mischief. 

