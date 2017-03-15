Man charged in multiple McCracken County vending machine thefts

Paducah police say a drug investigation led to the discovery of child pornography on a suspect's phone this week.More
Judge Benjamin Lewis signed arrest warrants for both men, setting each of their bonds at $1 million, cash only. Police say neither man is in custody, and they are not believed to still be in the area.More
The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in March, causing multi-vehicle wreck and leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County was indicted in McCracken County on Friday.More
A trial date has been set for a Ballard County man charged with the attempted murder of his son. Ricky Dennis Sr. is accused of shooting his son, Ricky Dennis Jr. in March.More
A woman was abducted at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau Thursday morning. She was later found unharmed in rural Scott County, Missouri.More
