Woman reported missing in February found safe - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Woman reported missing in February found safe

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
Gayle Crice Gayle Crice
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Wednesday that a woman who was reported missing last month has been found. 

Last month, we told you deputies were looking for 54-year-old Gayle Crice, who had not been seen by friends since Feb. 23.  

Last week, the sheriff's department told us deputies were still looking for leads in the case. 

On Wednesday, March 15, the sheriff's department tells us Crice has been found and is OK.

Powered by Frankly