Local elementary school custodian nominated for Janitor of the Year

A custodian at a school some of your children attend has been named a finalist for the nationwide Janitor of the Year contest.

His name is Cecil Lovett, but everyone knows him as Mr. Cecil.

Mr. Cecil has worked at North Calloway Elementary for almost a decade, helping more than 600 children every day. And there's a reason he's a finalist.

Wearing a button-up shirt, khaki pants and a belt, Mr. Cecil may not immediately strike you as a custodian. He doesn't know all 600 kids by name, but he still loves them to pieces.

“Four of them run from their mother and hung onto me. I’ll tell you what, that'll make your day," he says.

He gets cards and flowers every day, too. “She brought it to me. She said 'I’m sorry, Mr. Cecil, it's got a little frostbite," he recalls. "I said 'That's all right.'”

They're small tokens from little ones who say he's the best. But, when you ask him why he believes he was nominated to be Janitor of the Year, he says, “I don't know. (There's) lot of good people out here, I’ll tell you.”

Mr. Cecil is the only custodian from Kentucky who was nominated for the award.

Principal Melinda Hendley says she nominated Mr. Cecil because he's more than a custodian. “He’s our hero," she says. "He's my right hand. Goes above and beyond,” she says.

He's a father figure to everyone at school.

Mr. Cecil is one of 10 finalists. As a finalist, he won $500. But, if he wins the next round of the contest, he will win $5,000 for himself and $5,000 for the school. He says he already has plans for the school.

If you would like to vote for Mr. Cecil as Janitor of the Year, you can cast as many vote as you want by clicking here.