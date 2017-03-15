Automatic voter registration clears Illinois Senate hearing

State lawmakers are closer to reviving an effort that failed last year to bring automatic voter registration to Illinois.



Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill is sponsoring a measure that would allow residents to automatically register to vote when they visit certain state agencies. A Senate committee sent it to the floor Wednesday on a 10-3 vote. Lawmakers approved a similar proposal last year, but Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it over concerns it lacked necessary safeguards.



The new plan requires residents to confirm their eligibility before information is passed along to election authorities. Its predecessor would have filed applications regardless.



The proposal also gives election authorities more time to implement changes.



Manar says the plan would streamline registration, improve accuracy and boost turnout.

