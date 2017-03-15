Property tax proposed to build new school in Crittenden County

Does your child need a new school, and are you willing to pay for it? The Crittenden County School District needs money to build a new high school.

Hundreds of students, including Ryan McDaniel's three children, walk Crittenden County school hallways.

"We've got to get our kids in a better facility," McDaniel said.

The middle school is almost 70 years old. Principal Thomas Radivonyk says problems vary, from doors not locking to issues with the 70-year-old boilers that heat the school.

"You're no longer able to buy the components to repair things as needed, so it no longer becomes an option to continue to run this equipment," Radivonyk said.

The district wants to build a new high school and renovate the current high school building for the middle school students. The Crittenden County Board of Education is considering a 5.8 cent tax per $100 of property to afford the costs.

The average property value in Crittenden County is $76,000. Someone who owns that amount of property pays about $350 in taxes. That would go up $44 to $394 per year.

"We have big-time farmers here, and they feel the extra burden of that," said Crittenden County Schools Superintendent Vince Clark.

After an informational forum on Tuesday, Clark says the community seems split on the tax.

"They just wish that everyone pitched in on at the level that they do," Clark said about farmers who own land in the county.

McDaniel wants his kids to have a new school soon.

"I think we owe it to our children," McDaniel said.

The total cost of the expansion and renovations is estimated at $8 million. The school is eligible for almost $5 million in bond money. Without the tax, the district can't build the new school until 2025. That's when it qualifies for another bond.

The board of education is deciding whether it will have a second informational meeting next month to address questions brought up at the first. The board will ultimately vote on the tax.