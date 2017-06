A Ballard County family lost everything, including their dog, after a house fire Wednesday on Leasetown Road.

Aaron Pearson and his wife, Susie, had lived in the home in Barlow for 25 years. No one was home at the time of the fire, but the couple lost everything they own, including their 8-year-old miniature doberman pincher named Bruno.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Relatives of the couple have set up a GoFundMe page for them.