2009 ice storm helps Hickman bounce back after tornado

If the sun's up, you can bet Don Lattus is awake getting things back in order after a tornado ripped through parts of Hickman, Kentucky.

"Just made us think back to the ice storm after what we had last Thursday," says Lattus.

Fulton County Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell says several families didn't have power or running water when the ice storm hit in 2009.

"That became a critical issue during the ice storm, because we knew we were going to lose water," says Caldwell. "It was just a matter of when, and was the electricity going to be restored before we ran out of water."

Caldwell says that wasn't a concern after the recent tornado, because of a backup generator at the Hickman Water Plant, which wasn't there during the ice storm.

"If you don't learn from an experience, then it's been a waste," says Caldwell.

Caldwell says he's learned it's important to keep people updated on what's going on, which is why there's now a briefing after every natural disaster.

"We'll go around the room, let all the department heads give us a heads up on the problems that they are encountering, and see where they're headed and see what we need to do to help them," says Caldwell.

Lattus hopes there won't be another tornado in Hickman, but he says if there is, he's prepared.

"Kind of like farming, you know. You're never any better than the last crop you made," says Lattus.

Caldwell says if they didn't experience the ice storm, they wouldn't be this far along in tornado recovery.

Caldwell says he's also learned a lot about tornado recovery from Graves County Emergency Management Director Devant Ramage, who dealt with one in Mayfield about a year ago.