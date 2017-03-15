Bowling Green ends Graves County's season 68-51

Terry Taylor scored 20 points to lead Bowling Green past Graves County 68-51 in the opening round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.

The Eagles had a four-point lead midway through the second quarter when Taylor hit back-to-back three-pointers that gave the Purples a lead they'd never give up.

Graves County trailed 31-29 at the half, but the Eagles turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter which led to Bowling Green extending their lead to 14 heading to the final period.

Jordyn Naranjo scored 11 points to lead Graves County in a losing effort. Senior center Chris Vogt scored eight points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five blocks in his final high school game.

The Eagles end the season with a record of 27-8.