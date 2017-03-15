Cal's Cuonzo Martin resigns to take job at Missouri

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - Cuonzo Martin has been named the new coach at Missouri hours after stepping down at California.



Missouri made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon and scheduled a "campus celebration" for Monday.



Cal announced Martin's resignation a day after the short-handed Golden Bears' season ended in the first round of the NIT with a loss to Cal State Bakersfield. Martin completed his third year as head coach in Berkeley.



He will take over for the fired Kim Anderson at Missouri.

