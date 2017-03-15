Area winery to sell eclipse-themed Solar Red wine nationally

A Carterville winery is hoping to put southern Illinois and an event scheduled around the solar eclipse happening on Aug. 21 on the map through its wine.

The Ozzy Osbourne-themed red zinfandel is dubbed Solar Red. It's for the Moonstock festival, the four-day music festival to be held at the winery in August.

Walker's Bluff is hoping to spread the word that Ozzy Osbourne will head Moonstock by putting Solar Red on shelves around the U.S.

The first batch of Solar Red is being bottled by crews at Walker’s Bluff. Wine maker Ryan Phelps said it’s taken months of planning to produce the winery's first nationally-distributed wine.

"It is pretty amazing to get that opportunity. A lot of your local wines stay very, very regional. They may not even leave southern Illinois, much less the entire United States and beyond," Phelps said.

Osbourne will headline Moonstock, taking the stage as the solar eclipse begins.

"It is amazing to have Ozzy and an eclipse at the same time in southern Illinois, so we are very much looking forward to it," Phelps said.

The label of every Solar Red bottle explains more about the solar eclipse and the festival, and it works as a bit of national marketing for the event.

"Our first run will be a 4,000-case run. Most of our production is limited to 500 cases per variety," Phelps said.

If you want to try Solar Red, you don't have to be in southern Illinois to pick up a bottle. You can order it online or find it in more than 40 states around the country. Staff at the General Store in Carterville sold more than 20 bottles of Solar Red in the first few hours they were open on Wednesday.

Walker’s Bluff predicts sales will likely eclipse those of the Moonstock Moscato, the first solar eclipse-themed wine Walker’s Bluff released last summer. Phelps said it’s a great feeling seeing the first batch of Solar Red ready to head out.

"It was amazing. We're looking for the last one, though," he said, laughing. He said hopefully that won’t happen for a few months.

Before it goes out nationally, you can buy Solar Red at the Walker's Bluff website or at the General Store in Carterville.

For more information about Moonstock, click here.