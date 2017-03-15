Civics test to be required for high school grads in Kentucky

Kentucky high school students would have to pass a civics test in order to graduate under a bill that passed the state legislature.



The state Senate sent Senate Bill 159 to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk on Wednesday. The test would be based on the same test immigrants must pass to become U.S. citizens. Any student who has already passed a similar test in the past five years would be exempt.



The test would be 100 questions. To pass, students would need to answer at least 60 questions correctly.