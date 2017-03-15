Real ID bill heads to Gov. Bevin's desk - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Real ID bill heads to Gov. Bevin's desk

Posted: Updated:
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -

Kentuckians will have the option of purchasing "voluntary travel IDs" to replace their driver's licenses under a bill headed to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.
    
The Senate gave final passage to House Bill 410 by a vote of 26-11 on Wednesday. It would bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID Act of 2005, passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
    
Kentucky residents could pay an extra $5 to have a driver's license that complies with the federal law. Anyone who doesn't pay would have a standard driver's license. Beginning in January, a federally compliant license is needed to board domestic flights or enter U.S. military bases.
    
Bevin vetoed similar legislation last year. But this year, he has promised to sign it.

Powered by Frankly