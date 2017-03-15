Real ID bill heads to Gov. Bevin's desk

Kentuckians will have the option of purchasing "voluntary travel IDs" to replace their driver's licenses under a bill headed to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.



The Senate gave final passage to House Bill 410 by a vote of 26-11 on Wednesday. It would bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID Act of 2005, passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



Kentucky residents could pay an extra $5 to have a driver's license that complies with the federal law. Anyone who doesn't pay would have a standard driver's license. Beginning in January, a federally compliant license is needed to board domestic flights or enter U.S. military bases.



Bevin vetoed similar legislation last year. But this year, he has promised to sign it.