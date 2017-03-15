Kentucky legislature passes charter schools bill

The Kentucky House passed a bill Wednesday night that would allow charter schools in the state for the first time. The bill now heads to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

The state Senate passed the bill earlier Wednesday afternoon. That bill made changes to a bill previously approved by the House. The Senate's changes meant that the House had to approve the measure a second time.

In a news release sent Wednesday evening, the Kentucky House Republican Caucus says it expects that the governor will sign the bill into law.