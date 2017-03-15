Missing Paducah man found

UPDATE: Paducah police say Frankie Farmer was found and is in good health.



ORIGINAL POST: The Paducah Police Department is asking for your help finding a man who was reported missing.

Police say 41-year-old Frankie Farmer was last seen around 2 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on Clark Street.

Farmer is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 226 pounds. Police say he has a tattoo of a skull on his left arm, a tattoo of the Marine Corps emblem on a finger on his right hand, and a tattoo of a farmer on his chest.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, a brown Carhartt coat and jeans.

If you know where Farmer is, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.