Kentucky House passes college governing board bill

Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on a bill that would set guidelines for the governor when replacing entire public university boards or individual members.



The bill cleared its final hurdle Wednesday when the House passed it 60-33. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.



The measure, Senate Bill 107, is a response to upheaval at the University of Louisville, which has had multiple governing boards since last year.



The bill would clarify when and how the governor can remove individual members or entire public university boards.