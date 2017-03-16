Constituents use suit to represent absence of congressman at town hall meeting

Around 30 voters gathered in a restaurant in Carbondale to wait for Congressman Mike Bost’s latest telephone town hall meeting. The organizer for the event, Kathy Neely, says she doesn't think this is the right way to reach voters.

"I don't think this is in any way a substitute for a real town hall" said organizer Kathy Neely.

The group used an empty suit to represent the absence of the congressman at the town hall.

"Now we have at least a visual representation of a congressman and hopefully he will come and fill out this suit one of these days" said Neely.

A statement from the congressman's office says that "In-person town hall meetings have been derailed across the country in an effort to disrupt the honest conversation that representatives need to have with their constituents" Neely said she hopes that hosting this town hall will show the congressman that voters are still open to having a civil conversation.

"Mike Bost will see maybe that we are a room of reasonable people who are able to talk and listen." said Neely.

In order to feel that they had a voice in the process the group held up signs of whether they agreed or disagreed with the congressman's words. One Voter said she attended the town hall because she is concerned about the way the congressman is voting.

"He is voting with his caucus on healthcare and he is voting with his caucus on the nomination and installation of Betsy DeVos secretary of education" said event attendee Catherine Field.



Bost's office released a statement on the telephone town hall meetings, saying they allow him to reach more than 85,000 Democrats, Republicans, and Independents throughout Southern Illinois.