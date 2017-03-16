Constituents use suit to represent absence of congressman at town hall meeting

The multi-state lottery association overseeing Powerball and Mega Millions games will dump Illinois by the end of June if the state doesn't end its budget impasse.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Illinois lawmakers have approved a plan that would raise phone fees for 911 services and allow AT&T to disconnect traditional landlines.More
After Illinois lawmakers were once again unable to pass a budget, Marion Mayor Bob Butler says that, as a citizen of Illinois and a mayor of a city, he is disappointed in their actions.More
President Donald Trump is outlining the financial health of the business assets he placed into a trust when he took office. The information comes in a new financial disclosure he voluntarily made Friday to the Office of Government Ethics.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More
President Donald Trump declared Friday he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted as part of the Obama administration’s historic easing.More
The bulk of the additional troops will train and advise Afghan forces.More
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general temporarily delayed another legal showdown with Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday, but warned that he'll take the Republican governor to court a fourth time if...More
