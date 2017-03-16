Semi crash blocking portion of road outside Paducah

A portion of Blandville Road just outside Paducah is closed due to a semi crash.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a semi crashed on Blandville Road near North Gum Springs Road.



The semi spilled its cargo of metal rebar in the crash.



Blandville Road is closed between Olivet Church Road and Massac Church Road so that crews can clean up the crash.



Traffic is being detoured and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.



The road is expected to be closed for several hours.