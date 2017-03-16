Pickup truck slams into semi after driver falls asleep at the wh - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Pickup truck slams into semi after driver falls asleep at the wheel

Posted: Updated:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL -

One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police say 25-year-old Andrew Miller of Owensville, Indiana was driving east on I-64 near milepost 87 when he fell asleep.

Miller's pickup truck slammed into the rear of a semi truck. The pickup then left the road and went into the center median.

Miller was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Powered by Frankly