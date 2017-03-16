Six things to know - 3/16/17

Here are six things to know for today.



James Watts is expected to change his plea in connection to a fatal bank robbery today. He is charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death and a felon in possession of a firearm. Anita Grace and Nita Smith died in the robbery. A third person was injured.



A bill that would legalize charter schools in Kentucky is heading to Governor Matt Bevin's desk. The state House of Representatives passed a revised version sent from the Senate late last night.



President Trump's new travel ban is now blocked. Federal judges in both Hawaii and Maryland blocked the ban. Now, the president says he will wage war on the courts who are shutting down the order.



Military spending would get the biggest boost in President Donald Trump's proposed $1.15 trillion budget, just unveiled this morning. Environmental programs, medical research, Amtrak and an array of international and cultural programs would take big hits. It'll be up to Congress to decide who gets what.



Paris police say a letter bomb exploded at the French office of the International Monetary Fund, lightly injuring one person. It is unclear who sent the letter. France remains in a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks over the past two years.



Construction on this year's St. Jude Dreamhome is underway. Tickets for this year's home will go on sale on May 9th.