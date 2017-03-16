Not guilty plea entered in death of former McCracken County Judge Executive Van Newberry

A not guilty plea has been entered in the death of former McCracken County Judge Executive Van Newberry.



Newberry died on October 13, 2016 after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Old Cairo Road.



The driver of the car was 68-year-old Willie Holsapple of Paducah.



On Thursday, a lawyer entered a not guilty plea for Holsapple. Holsapple is charged with second degree manslaughter and unsworn falsification to authorities.



Deputies say the second charge stems from Holsapple allegedly giving Kentucky Driver’s License Medical Review Board false information.



A pretrial for Holsapple has been set for June 8.