At least 20 without a home after overnight apartment fire

At least 20 people are without a home after an overnight fire.



A fire broke out at the Dudley Court Apartments at 801 McGuire Avenue in Paducah around 9:33 p.m. The fire started in Building L.



All five Paducah fire stations responded to the fire and were on scene for three hours.



All eight apartments in the building have been evacuated due to smoke damage with three of the apartments receiving heavy damage from the fire.



None of the apartments can be occupied until they are repaired. At least 20 people live in those apartments.



The Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping those residents.



No one was injured in the fire.



The Paducah Fire Prevention Division says the fire started due to an unattended pan of grease on a hot stove.